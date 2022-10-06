Delhi: Girl among 5 teens apprehended in separate murder cases

New Delhi, Oct 6 As many as five teenagers, including a girl, were apprehended in connection with separate murder cases in Delhi, officials said on Thursday.

As per the information, the national capital reported three murders and a dowry killing on Wednesday evening. The police said that they have solved all the cases.

The North West Delhi Police said that they have apprehended two teenage boys for allegedly committing the murder of a 17-year-old Shivam during a scuffle.

Police said that they were looking into the matter and were conducting raids to nab the absconding accused.

The deceased Shivam was a resident of Mukundpur. He came to Jahangirpuri to watch the Dussehra fair. The source said that when Shivam was going home back, he had an argument with three to four boys near DDA flats.

"The argument got heated up and in a fit of rage the accused brutally stabbed him. The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and fell on the road writhing in pain. The accused fled the spot after piercing a knife into his chest," the source said.

The locals later took the victim to a nearby government hospital where he was declared dead.

In another incident, two youths were stabbed to death in Mukundpur area which falls under the jurisdiction of Bhalswa Dairy Police Station on Wednesday evening.

A senior police official said that the deceased were identified as Nikki and Sahil Pandey. Both are said to be relatives. The police filed an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of IPC and recovered the weapon used in commissioning of crime.

The police have not commented on the arrest of anyone in the matter.

The police said that the victim Sahil was in a relationship with a girl who called him for a formal meeting. The girl had already called her two more friends with an intention commit the murder. The trio attacked Sahil and killed him. In the incident Nikki was also murdered.

Meanwhile, a dowry killing was reported from the Wazirpur area of North-West Delhi. The family has alleged that the woman was killed by her in-laws.

The police said that the deceased was identified as Himani (23). She was married to one Alok. The police said that an SDM level inquiry was initiated into the matter.

