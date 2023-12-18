Delhi: Girl among two injured after minor loses control over car

New Delhi, Dec 18 A six-year-old girl and a man were injured after a 17-year-old minor driving a car in north Delhi lost control and hit them on Monday, police said.

According to police, a police control room call was received at Shalimar Bagh police station regarding a road accident.

"The injured Ram Kumar (30) was shifted to BJRM Hospital, Jahangir Puri. Local Police team also reached the hospital where Kumar was found under treatment. On his medico-legal case (MLC), the doctor has opined the nature of injury as OR and he was later discharged," said a senior police official.

During enquiry, it surfaced that the offending vehicle had also hit a girl, a resident of Shalimar Village who was found under treatment at Jhamb Multi Speciality Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

"The doctor has opined her nature of injury as simple and she too was discharged after giving her first aid," said the official.

The 17-year-old driver, a resident of Singhalpur village, was caught on the spot.

"Statement of injured Ram Kumar was recorded. Based on the statement of victims, necessary legal action is being taken," the official added.

