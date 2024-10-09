Delhi-Godda train service flagged off by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi, Oct 9 In a major step towards connecting big cities with Tier II and III cities, a new train service was launched on Wednesday, connecting the national capital with Jharkhand’s Godda district.

The train service, linking Delhi with Godda is the first direct connectivity between the two cities. The train was flagged off from the Old Delhi railway station by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari.

Nishikant Dubey, the MP from Bihar’s Bhagalpur said that this was the first time after 75 years of Independence that people of Godda district have seen train services.

“This is the biggest gift for the people of this region,” he said after flagging off the train service between Delhi Junction and Jharkhand's Godda.

He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the government's committed and unwavering thrust on developing Railway networks across the country, including remote locations.

Manoj Tiwari, BJP MP from North-East Delhi, welcomed the new train service and said that the new train link will bring unprecedented benefits and open many channels of opportunities for the people of Godda.

“Under PM Modi's leadership, small cities are getting connected with large cities via trains. I thank PM Modi, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Indian Railways for this," Manoj Tiwari said after flagging off the train.

“Railways are called the country’s lifeline. All boast about it but the real change has been brought under PM Modi’s leadership,” he stated.

“It is a matter of happiness for us that the train will connect many religious places including Shri Sammed Shikharji, Baba Road Sasaram in Bihar. I will tell the people of all areas to go home before Chhath, before Diwali. This is a great gift from the Prime Minister,” Tiwari added.

