Delhi Godown Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at 4 Tent Godowns in Jaunapur; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 6, 2024 09:55 AM2024-08-06T09:55:28+5:302024-08-06T09:57:14+5:30
A massive fire broke out at four tent godowns in Delhi's Jaunapur. Four cars at the parking adjacent to ...
A massive fire broke out at four tent godowns in Delhi's Jaunapur. Four cars at the parking adjacent to godowns were burned into ashes. After receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the raging blaze.
As of now, no injuries or casualties have been reported. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited.
Open in app
Delhi | A fire broke out at 4 tent godowns in Jaunapur. 4 cars at the parking adjacent to godowns also caught fire. 10 fire tenders were rushed to the site. Firefighting operation underway— ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2024
(Pic source - Delhi Fire Service) pic.twitter.com/hvfVklnzSy