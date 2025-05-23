Delhi government Issues Advisory to Hospitals Amid Rising COVID Cases

Surge has been seen in Covid cases across the India and in order to stay safe Delhi govt has issued and advisory directing all the hospitals to ensure the reediness incase of emergency for the availability of beds, oxygen, medicines, and vaccines. The advisory urged all health institutions to send positive samples for genome sequencing to Lok Nayak Hospital to facilitate early detection of any new variants.

"In view of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, it is reiterated that all medical directors, medical superintendents, administrators of all government and private hospitals should ensure hospital preparedness in terms of availability of beds, oxygen, antibiotics and other drugs and vaccines," it said. It also said that all the equipment, such as ventilators, BiPAP, oxygen concentrators, psa et, etc., must be in functional condition and refresher training of dedicated staff must be conducted.

The advisory said that Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases in all health facilities (OPD/IPD) must be reported daily on the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal. Additionally, confirmed influenza and COVID-19 cases may also be reported on the IHIP under the L form. All parameters must be reported daily on the Delhi State Health Data Management Portal. The advisory called for adequate testing as per the COVID-19 testing guidelines and to ensure COVID-19 testing of 5 per cent ILI cases and 100 per cent SARI cases. ICMR guidelines for testing are attached.

It also asked to send all positive COVID-19 samples for Whole Genome Sequencing to LokNayak Hospital so as to enable timely detection of new variants, if any and share the number of samples sent for WGS with the State Surveillance Unit. "Respiratory etiquette is being followed, including wearing a mask on hospital premises and in health facilities," it said further. As of May 19, 2025, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 257 -- a very low figure considering the country's large population. Almost all of these cases are mild, with no hospitalisation required. The country also has a robust system for surveillance of respiratory viral illnesses, including COVID-19, through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) and the ICMR.

The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and proactive in monitoring the situation closely, ensuring that appropriate measures are in place to safeguard public health. While COVID-19 is now considered another type of viral infection, basic precautions such as hand hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas and avoiding unnecessary gatherings are still encouraged, the statement said.