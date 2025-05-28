Delhi Government Proposes Rs 500 Hike in Monthly Pension for Senior Citizens and PWDs, Full Details Here

In an effort to better assist these disadvantaged groups financially, the Delhi government under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta plans to raise the monthly pension for PWDs and senior residents by Rs 500. More than 6.5 lakh people in the capital will benefit from this proposed raise. Officials claim that a proposal has already been drafted by the Department of Social Welfare and sent to the Cabinet. It has now been forwarded by the Cabinet to the Finance Department for a thorough evaluation. The plan will be returned for final Cabinet approval after receiving approval from the Finance Department.

The government led by CM Rekha Gupta made this decision at a time when the elderly and disabled are finding it harder to afford their basic necessities due to inflation. The government wants to help the most disadvantaged groups in society. Senior citizens between the ages of 60 and 69 would receive Rs 2,500 per month instead of the existing Rs 2,000 under the amended pension plan, and those over 70 will receive Rs 3,000 per month instead of Rs 2,500. The Delhi New Old Age Pension Scheme 2025 includes this increase.

Under the new plan, members of minority communities, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) who currently receive an additional Rs 500 per month are anticipated to earn an additional Rs 1,000.

The monthly stipend for people with disabilities will increase from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 for those who are 40–60% disabled. If the revised plan is adopted, people with disabilities greater than 60% who currently receive Rs 5,000 per month will receive Rs 5,500.

Candidates must have an Aadhaar card with a Delhi address and have resided in Delhi for at least five years in order to be eligible. They must not get any additional pensions or financial assistance from the federal or state governments, and their family's yearly income must not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

The reputation of the Rekha Gupta administration as a "welfare state" may be further enhanced by this recent ruling. This planned decision has received positive feedback from social organisations and senior citizen welfare agencies. They contend that the government ought to concentrate on rationalising the pension amount and guaranteeing its prompt disbursement.