Delhi government schools witness increase in 12th-grade results; pass percentage rise from 91.59% to 94.18%

New Delhi, Aug 2 Delhi Government on Wednesday said that the government schools have again shown excellent performance in the CBSE Class 12 board examinations.

“After compartment exam results of Class 12, the overall passing percentage of Class 12 board results in Delhi government schools has increased from 91.59 per cent to 94.18 per cent, with a growth of 2.59 per cent,” it said.

Education Minister Atishi congratulated all students, teachers, and parents and said: “Our school children have delivered a remarkable performance in the CBSE Class 12 board exams this year, as compared to previous years.

“However, several students had to appear for compartmental exams. Around 6,000 students of Class 12 participated in these compartmental exams, worked to change that tag, and passed.

“The results have boosted their self-confidence. They have proved that one should never give up in any situation,” she said.

She said that there is a 2.59 per cent increase in the overall results of our Class 12 board after the compartmental exams.

It is to be noted that this year, 10,601 students from Delhi government schools appeared in the CBSE Class 12 compartmental exams, out of which 5,899 students passed.

