Delhi government slashes COVID testing rates; RT-PCR to cost Rs 300, RAT now Rs 100

Delhi government on Thursday slashed the maximum price of the RT-PCR COVID-19 test at private laboratories from Rs 500 to Rs 300.

As per the Delhi government order, the conventional RT PCR test in which samples are collected by government teams and collected from the collection sites by private labs will now cost Rs 200.

"RT PCR test wherein samples are collected by private labs for government and processed further at their lab will cost Rs 300. And RT PCR test at private laboratories will also cost Rs 300," the order stated.

In addition, the same test wherein samples are collected through home visits will now cost Rs 500 including all charges- visit, sample collection and testing cost.

Meanwhile, the government also ordered that the Rapid antigen test (RAT) will be done at Rs 100.

According to the official statement, all labs will ensure that samples are processed latest within 12 hours of being received in the lab with all positive results being updated on the ICMR portal mandatorily within 30 minutes of samples being processed followed by updation of all negative results latest within 24 hours from the receipt of samples in the lab.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor