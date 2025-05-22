Delhi Government to Install 32 Real-Time Water Quality Monitoring Stations Across City

In significant move towards combating water pollution and improving environmental surveillance, Delhi Gov has announced that they will be installing 32-real-time water quality stations to monitor the development across the city. This will help to monitor the Yamuna river and major drains that contribute to water pollution.

Out of the 32 stations, 10 will be strategically installed along the Yamuna river, one of the most polluted rivers in the country, while the remaining 22 will be placed on key drains that feed into it. These OLMS units will continuously monitor critical water quality parameters such as dissolved oxygen, biochemical oxygen demand (BOD), chemical oxygen demand (COD), pH levels, turbidity, and more.

What sets this initiative apart is its real-time functionality. The data collected from these stations will be transmitted round-the-clock to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) server, enabling instant assessment and timely intervention in case of any deterioration in water quality.