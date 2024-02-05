Delhi govt announces free bus travel for transgender community

New Delhi, Feb 5 Delhi government on Monday announced free bus travel for the transgender community in the national capital.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that a proposal will soon be passed in the Cabinet to implement the new scheme.

Just as women can travel free in buses in the national capital, the transgender community will also be granted free tickets from now onwards.

The Delhi government had announced free bus travel for women in October 2019, and since then, approximately 147 crore free tickets have been issued to women, Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister also expressed concern about the neglect faced by the transgender community in the social environment, emphasising that they are also human beings with equal rights.

He hoped that this decision by the government will greatly benefit the transgender community.

Transgender individuals will receive the benefit of free bus service based on government certificate.

Currently, certificates for transgender individuals are issued by the district magistrate's office in all districts.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “Transgender individuals will avail themselves of free bus services based on data received from the Social Welfare Department. Discussions are underway with the Social Welfare Department to consider consolidating the entire data of transgender individuals for the Transport Department. This initiative is expected to benefit thousands of transgender individuals in Delhi.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor