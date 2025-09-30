Delhi govt announces one-day mourning over VK Malhotra’s demise

New Delhi, Sep 30 The Delhi government has declared a day of state mourning on Wednesday following the demise of BJP leader and Delhi’s first Chief Executive Councillor Vijay Kumar Malhotra, an official said.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed sorrow over his demise, calling it an immense and irreplaceable loss.

CM Gupta said that the state government would ensure that his last rites are conducted with full honours, an official statement said.

Today, the Chief Minister visited his residence to pay respects to Professor Malhotra, who was the first President of Delhi BJP, and reiterated that his passing away is an immense and irreplaceable loss.

She said that Professor Malhotra, who also served as a Member of Parliament and a legislator in Delhi, was a frontline warrior of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the BJP.

He not only shaped Delhi’s politics but also set new standards of public service, earning respect as a true servant of the people, she said.

As the first President of Delhi BJP, he strengthened the party’s foundations and guided countless workers with his example of service, discipline, and dedication, she said.

The Chief Minister said Professor Malhotra’s life exemplified patriotism, organisational skill, and simplicity. He was a guiding figure for party workers, and his selfless dedication will continue to inspire everyone.

The Chief Minister added that his passing leaves a deep void not just for the BJP family, but also in the social and political life of Delhi.

Professor Malhotra passed away around 6 A.M. at AIIMS Hospital on Wednesday. The 94-year-old BJP leader had been undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at AIIMS for some time.

Following the news of his passing away, President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and former President Ram Nath Kovind visited his residence to pay floral tributes and offer condolences to the family.

