Delhi Govt constitutes Delhi Animal Welfare Board for betterment of animals

New Delhi [India], April 26 : Delhi's Environment Minister Gopal Rai chaired a high-level review meeting with the officials of the mal Husbandry Department at the Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday and announced that the Delhi mal Welfare Board has been constituted for the betterment of mals in Delhi.

Gopal Rai said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led government has always been determined to work for the welfare of Delhiites and mals living in Delhi. Keeping this in mind, the mal Welfare Board has been constituted for the betterment of mals in Delhi."

"The mal Welfare Board will work for the prevention of cruelty to mals, and take care of them in Delhi. Along with this, it will also provide financial and technical assistance along with guidelines to the orgsations/bodies involved in mal welfare work in 11 districts of Delhi," he added.

Minister also said, "The board will continue to work as a governing body. This mal Welfare Board of 27 members is divided into 19 categories, MLAs of the Delhi Assembly; people actively working in mal welfare work in the state; high officials of the concerned department; representatives from SPCA, Gaushalas and mal Welfare Board of India have been included."

He said, "This board will work to ensure strict compliance with laws related to mal welfare in Delhi and help the orgsations involved in this work."

Highlighting the importance of veterinary science in the future, Rai said, "The field of veterinary science will become increasingly important in the future since it not only safeguards the welfare of domestic mals and cattle but also safeguards human health by monitoring and managing zoonotic illnesses. Delhi is home to many pet mals that need medical attention."

"To meet this need and for better treatment of all types of mals, the construction of the first Government Veterinary College of the city has started. As soon as its construction work is completed, Delhi will also have its first Government Veterinary College. Equipped with modern training facilities, this college will be constructed in an area of about 56 acres in Satbari, Delhi," added Gopal Rai.

