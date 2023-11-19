Delhi govt grants permission to 83 commercial establishments to operate 24 hours

New Delhi, Nov 19 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday granted permission for 83 commercial establishments including shops, restaurants, and retail trade categories, to operate 24 hours across the city.

Officials said that the shop owners have to comply with the provisions and regulations outlined in the Delhi Shop Establishment Act of 1954.

“The government will also monitor these shops to ensure compliance with the regulations and take action against any violations. The operation of these commercial establishments for 24 hours will not only boost the economy but also create new job opportunities for the youth. Once approved by the Lieutenant Governor (LG), these shops will be able to operate 24 hours,” said the official.

Till date Delhi government had approved the operation of 635 shops and commercial establishments for 24 hours. As per officials, from 1954 to 2022, within nearly 68 years, only 269 shops and establishments were permitted to operate 24 hours.

The commercial establishments granted permission include Dwarka, Mata Sundari, Netaji Subhash Place, Karol Bagh, Sarita Vihar, Kamla Nagar, Dwarka, Select City, Greater Kailash-I, shops of the ‘shop category’ will be open.

Similarly, at Defense Colony and IGI Airport, individual restaurants will operate 24 hours in Rajouri Garden, Kakrola, Laxmi Nagar Metro Station, Roshanara Sabzi Mandi, Pitampura, Chandrawali, Okhla Industrial Area Phase,-II, Rohini Sector-III, Udyog Nagar, Dheerpur, Yamuna Bank, Palam Dabri, Mangolpuri Industrial Area, Naraina, Baprola, Gazipur, Krishna Nagar, Nangli, Bamnoli, Hauz Khas, Dashrathpuri Metro Station, Pusta Kartar Nagar, Dwarka, Subhash Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase-I, Ghitorni Metro Station, IGI Airport, Matiala, Karala, Narela, Uttam Nagar, Burari, Gautam Nagar, Rohini Sector-19, and Welcome Metro Station shops.

Additionally, in Yamuna Vihar, Subhash Complex GK-II, some ‘retail trade shops’ have been permitted to operate 24 hours.

