Delhi govt imposes ban on firecrackers till January 1 to combat air pollution

New Delhi, Oct 14 The Delhi government on Monday imposed a complete ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers till January 1, 2025. The measure is part of the city government’s ongoing effort to curb rising air pollution levels during the winter season.

Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai issued instructions regarding the ban. The ban applies to both physical and online sales of firecrackers.

A letter by the Environment Ministry has been sent to the Delhi Police Commissioner to strictly implement the ban.

“The Government of NCT of Delhi has decided to impose Complete Ban on manufacturing, storage, selling (including delivery through online marketing platforms) on all kinds of firecrackers and bursting thereof up to January 1, 2025 in the territory of NCT of Delhi,” the letter said.

It said daily action taken reports are required to be submitted to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on email ID: msdpcc@nic.in.

The Minister has requested cooperation from all residents of Delhi in implementing the ban.

Earlier on October 9, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai informed that under the 21-point Winter Action Plan, ground inspections were conducted and several agencies were found negligent. In response, a meeting was held with over 120 agencies involved in construction work across various sites.

He said the Delhi government is actively working to curb pollution in the city. As part of this, an anti-dust campaign has been underway since October 7 to control dust pollution.

Winter remains a challenge, as low temperatures, stagnant air, and reduced rainfall typically lead to higher pollution levels in the national capital, he said.

The government has also activated a ‘war room’ to monitor pollution and launched the Green Delhi app to engage residents and the spraying of bio-decomposers to reduce stubble burning impacts.

Minister Gopal Rai has called for cooperation from citizens, the Central government, and neighbouring states to tackle winter pollution effectively.

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities throughout the year. But its air turns toxic especially in winter due to several factors, including burning crop remains, low wind speed and bursting of firecrackers during festivals.

The polluted air causes severe health issues to Delhi residents every year.

