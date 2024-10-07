Delhi govt intensifies winter pollution control efforts with strict enforcement of rules

New Delhi, Oct 7 The Delhi government has intensified its efforts to reduce pollution this winter, with Environment Minister Gopal Rai emphasising that the city's pollution levels have decreased by about 34 per cent compared to 2016.

Despite this, winter remains a challenge, as low temperatures, stagnant air, and reduced rainfall typically lead to higher pollution levels in the national capital, he said.

To combat this, Gopal Rai said, the government has already launched a 21-point Winter Action Plan. Key initiatives include the activation of a ‘war room’ to monitor pollution, the launch of the Green Delhi app to engage residents, and the spraying of bio-decomposers to reduce stubble burning impacts.

Additionally, an anti-dust campaign began on Monday, with inspections of construction sites like Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Godrej’s Connaught Place project.

Partial rule compliance was observed at both these places, and both companies were fined Rs 5 lakh each, with further action promised for non-compliance.

“Today we visited different places to inspect the rule compliance. We first went to the new block of RML Hospital which is under construction. Apart from that, Godrej's multi-story building is coming up in Connaught Place. Partial compliance with rules has been found at both these places. In view of that, a fine of Rs 5 lakh each has been imposed on both companies. They have been given notice to follow the rules,” he told IANS.

Minister Rai assured residents that the government is not sitting idle, but actively addressing pollution issues.

He called for cooperation from citizens, the Central government, and neighbouring states to tackle winter pollution effectively.

“We need everyone's cooperation in the fight against pollution -- of Delhi residents, the Central government, and the neighbouring states. I am sure with this, we will be able to control it in winter this time,” he said.

Delhi is one of the world's most polluted cities throughout the year. But its air turns toxic especially in winter due to several factors, including the burning of crop remains, low wind speed and bursting of firecrackers during festivals.

The polluted air causes severe health issues to Delhi residents every year.

