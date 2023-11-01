Delhi govt may stop construction work if AQI remains above 400

New Delhi, Nov 1 ( IANS) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday held a review meeting with the concerned departments in view of the rising pollution levels in the national capital.

After the meeting, Rai said that if Air Quality Index (AQI) levels remain above 400 at the hotspots and continue to be the same for the next one week, all construction work within one kilometre area of that hotspot can be directed to be stopped.

Rai said that due to the onset of winter and low wind speed, the AQI in Delhi is around 350.

"According to scientists, the temperature is decreasing rapidly and the wind speed is also very low. The next 15-20 days are going to be crucial for Delhi. The CAQM had given instructions to implement GRAP-2, which has been implemented in Delhi.

"Despite that, the AQI at many places is rising significantly. To control it and to implement GRAP-2 rules more strictly, a joint meeting was held with the officials of all the concerned departments," Rai said.

The minister also gave instructions to the concerned officials to intensify water spraying, use of anti-smog guns at the hotspots and other high-polluting areas.

He also instructed DTC to hire private 'Paryavaran Bus' on a priority basis.

"The DTC has started 128 shuttle bus services on the congested routes and the Metro authorities have increased the frequency by 40 trips. Delhi Metro has been asked to increase the frequency further.

"Also, the DTC has been instructed to hire 1,000 CNG 'Paryavaran Bus' by November 10. The authorities responsible for water sprinkling have been instructed to mix dust suppressants and spray them not only on the hotspots, but also at other places." the minister said.

