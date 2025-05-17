Delhi govt plans incubation infra boost for entrepreneurs, startups: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi, May 17 Delhi Industries Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday announced the expansion of incubation infrastructure under Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme to build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Aiming to catalyse the city's startup ecosystem, Minister Sirsa announced that two incubation centres are being established at the World Class Skill Centres (WCSC) in Jhandewalan and Wazirpur through Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU).

The initiative aims to strengthen the Delhi government's efforts to build a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Vocal for Local'.

The skill centres will be funded by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI), Government of India, he said.

The total project cost of this initiative stands at Rs 4.5 crore. "A total of Rs 45 lakh has already been released for the installation of bakery line equipment," he said.

"Delhi's commitment to empowering micro food entrepreneurs is unwavering. Through world-class incubation support and modern infrastructure, we are laying the foundation for a new era of self-reliant, skilled, and market-ready micro enterprises," he said.

"Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi is transforming into an engine of inclusive growth," he said.

In a parallel initiative, the Delhi government - under a Rs 3.06 crore CSR sanction from Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) - is also establishing two cutting-edge Internet of Things labs at East and Main Campus of IP University and one Fabrication Lab at Main Campus of the Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT).

"These centres are aimed at supporting product development, testing, and skill-building for startups, students, and faculty. These labs are now ready to facilitate startups in Delhi," said Minister Sirsa.

"Our goal is to make Delhi the first choice for innovators, MSMEs, and skilled youth looking to build future-ready enterprises. These labs will bridge the gap between ideation and execution for startups and local entrepreneurs," he added.

The PMFME scheme, launched in June 2020 by PM Modi with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore and extended to FY 2025-26, focuses on formalising the unorganised micro food processing sector by offering credit-linked subsidies, shared infrastructure, and One District One Product-based support.

Delhi's strategic implementation of this central scheme showcases the city's proactive alignment with national development priorities while addressing local enterprise needs, said Minister Sirsa.

