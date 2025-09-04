Delhi govt plans mobile unit to popularise Ayurveda: Health Minister

New Delhi, Sep 4 The Delhi government plans to launch a mobile unit for public outreach and popularising Ayurveda, Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said on Thursday.

Reiterating the Delhi government’s commitment to expanding access to holistic healthcare through Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (AYUSH), directed that Panchakarma therapies be made more widely available as part of the government’s commitment to promote holistic wellness.

Speaking at the 19th Governing Council Meeting of Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurved Charak Sansthan (CBPACS) in Najafgarh, the Health Minister lauded the institute’s progress and emphasised its potential to emerge as a benchmark Ayurvedic institute in India.

He said: “CBPACS stands as a preeminent institution, and I am pleased with its impressive functioning. Our vision is to establish it as a benchmark Ayurvedic institute in India, fostering innovative healthcare and research for all citizens.”

During the meeting, the Minister underlined the need to expand the visibility of Ayurvedic treatments offered at CBPACS, stressing the importance of public awareness so that more Delhiites can benefit from its services.

Dr. Singh announced that steps will be taken to strengthen infrastructure and service delivery at CBPACS. These include the establishment of an International Wellness Center for treatment of stress and mental health issues through traditional wellness techniques.

The Minister said that a mobile unit for public outreach and the popularization of Ayurveda will be provided.

He assured faculty and staff of the institution the government’s full support, encouraging them to work collectively to raise the institute to international standards.

The Minister also highlighted that CBPACS is preparing to expand its research activities, with a Memorandum of Understanding to be signed soon with national and international partners to advance Ayurvedic medical science and innovation.

The meeting was attended by CBPACS Director-Principal Prof. (Dr.) Manu Bhai Gaur, Director General of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences Prof. (Dr.) Rabi Narayan Acharya, Joint Advisor of the Ministry of AYUSH Dr. Debashish Panda, Director of the AYUSH Department of the Delhi Government Dr. Yogita Munjal, Dean of Maulana Azad Medical College Dr. Munisha Agarwal, Principal of Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College Dr. Mohd. Zubair, along with senior officials of the Health and Finance Departments.

