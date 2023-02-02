Delhi govt releases Rs 2,000 cr for payment of wages to MCD staff

The Delhi government released funds worth nearly Rs 2,000 crores on Wednesday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia approved the disbursement of funds at a high-level meeting with the senior officials of the Delhi government and the Municipal Commission of Delhi (MCD).

The funds will be used to pay the salaries of MCD employees till the month of January.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia said, "During the MCD elections, CM Arvind Kejriwal had promised that MCD employees will get their salaries on time after the elections. The release of funds from the Delhi government today is a step in the diredction of fulfiling this promise. Several MCD employees have not received their salaries after September, last year, and are struggling to make ends meet."

He added that the interest of employees was always neglected by the BJP-ruled MCD, as they did not get their salaries for months.

"In the prevailing situation, funds needed to be released urgently to bring some relief to the MCD employees distressed over non-payment of wages. The funds we have released today is a step in that direction. The interests of employees were always neglected by the BJP-ruled MCD as they did not get their salaries for months. But we have kept our promise to the employees and released nearly Rs 2000 crores today for disbursement of their salaries," he said.

Apart from the funds, taxes imposed by the MCD were also discussed at the meeting.

The deputy chief minister asked MCD officials to ensure timely collection of taxes and fees from the people and work on strategies to utilise these funds effectively.

( With inputs from ANI )

