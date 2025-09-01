Delhi govt to continue promoting cultural initiatives: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Sep 1 Making the capital a hub of cultural activities is our objective, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Monday, highlighting steps taken by her government over the last six months to improve the city.

Speaking at the ‘Badariya: A Monsoon Farewell Festival’, the Chief Minister added, “Places once infamous for waterlogging, like ITO and Minto Bridge, are now completely free from such problems. While water would remain stagnant for hours earlier, it now drains out in minutes. This reflects that Delhi has transformed into a capital that is not only culturally strong but also improved in terms of infrastructure.”

CM Gupta said, “Badariya is not just a festival, but a celebration of Delhi’s diversity and the depth of Indian culture. It acts as a bridge connecting our traditions with the younger generation.”

She said the way the artists portrayed the beauty and emotions of the monsoon through music, dance, and painting was truly unforgettable. “Such festivals not only enrich Delhi culturally but also spread a message of brotherhood and unity in society,” the Chief Minister said.

The festival was organised for the first time by the Delhi government. The event at NDMC Convention Centre offered the people of the capital a unique cultural experience as the monsoon bid farewell.

Minister for Art, Culture and Language Kapil Mishra was present at the festival organised in association with Mata Chakeri Devi Foundation and Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy.

The performers created a mesmerising confluence of music, dance, folk art, and literature, enchanting thousands of spectators.

The highlight of the evening was Padma Shri folk singer Malini Awasthi, whose Kajri and Thumri renditions filled the atmosphere with life and rhythm. In addition, Samriddhi Pathak and Sanvi Pathak performed Maithili folk songs, while Rimpa Shiv (tabla), Vaishnavi Joshi (flute), and Megha Raut (sitar) captivated the audience with soulful instrumental recitals.

Young talents showcased their paintings based on the theme of ‘Badariya,’ reflecting the beauty of the monsoon and glimpses of folk traditions. These budding artists were also felicitated on stage, highlighting the creative participation of the younger generation and strengthening cultural connections across generations.

The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, in which CM Gupta, Mishra, Members of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj, Yogender Chandolia, MLAs, and NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal, along with other dignitaries, participated.

