Delhi govt to organise Van Mahotsav from July 3: Minister

New Delhi, June 23 In a transformative green initiative, the Delhi government will organise Van Mahotsav 2025 - a month-long campaign to expand Delhi’s green cover and deepen citizens’ emotional connection with nature, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday.

“We have pledged to plant more than 70 lakh trees across Delhi, and this Van Mahotsav marks a decisive step toward that promise — not just in numbers, but in nurturing a green conscience,” he said.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on July 3 at Bharat Mandapam with dignitaries, environmentalists, industrialists, students and other participants.

It will have a massive “Van Mela” with exotic, ornamental and medicinal plants and also free distribution of saplings, the Minister said.

“Van Mahotsav is not just a plantation drive — it’s a people’s festival of green resolve, a tribute to nature, and a deeply emotional journey. We are transforming it into a mass movement in Delhi — involving every citizen, leader, and community — because combating pollution requires collective climate consciousness,” said Sirsa.

He said the Mahotsav will involve daily tree plantations between July 1–31. “Each day of July will witness mass participation of Delhi people — planting a tree in the name of their mother, echoing the deeply personal spirit of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign,” he said.

These events will be widely publicised to inspire mass citizen involvement, he said.

The Minister said Deputy Conservators of Forests will coordinate local plantation events within each Assembly constituency, engaging MPs and MLAs, municipal leaders, ward councillors, prominent Citizens, citizens’ groups, and institutions.

Emphasis will be laid on community ownership of saplings and civic body involvement, he said.

The campaign will include interactive kiosks, tree nameplates bearing mothers’ names, creative branding, and public storytelling formats to generate an emotional narrative around green action. A dedicated social media cell will amplify the initiative digitally, he said.

Sirsa said the Forest Department will coordinate with NDMC, MCD, DDA, Delhi Police, and other civic bodies for venue preparation, sapling logistics, safety, and hygiene. Support will also be mobilised from the Departments of Education, Publicity, and Urban Development.

--IANS

rch/dan

