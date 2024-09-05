Delhi Govt To Prioritize 21-Point Winter Action Plan To Combat Pollution, Says Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the government will prioritize the 21-point Winter Action Plan, as pollution levels in the city typically rise during the colder months.

A joint meeting was convened with 35 key departments, including the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), Delhi Police, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Public Works Department (PWD), and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), among others. According to Gopal Rai, officials discussed strategies to implement a stronger and more effective plan for tackling pollution this year.

In a press conference, Rai said, "Like last year, the government is committed to addressing pollution, especially during the winter months when it peaks. This time, we will focus on new measures as part of the 21-point Winter Action Plan."

Rai stated that in anticipation of the upcoming winter, the government has started developing an improved version of its winter action plan. Last year, a comprehensive 15-point action plan was implemented to curb pollution.

