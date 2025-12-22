Delhi govt to roll out unified platform to monitor key schemes

New Delhi, Dec 22 In a stride toward transparent and efficient governance, the Delhi government plans to roll out DARPAN 2.0 – an advanced, unified performance-monitoring dashboard developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), an official said on Monday.

Designed as a real-time, analytics-driven platform, DARPAN 2.0 will provide the decision makers and various government departments with a consolidated view of key schemes and services, enabling faster, evidence-based decision-making, said the official in a statement.

The platform addresses the longstanding challenge of siloed and inconsistent data across departments by integrating multiple MIS systems into a single, visually intuitive interface, it said.

It will feature department-wise Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), live progress tracking, early-warning indicators, and comparative analytics, ensuring greater accountability and coordination.

DARPAN, a proven successful centralised model, will be customised for Delhi with priority schemes integrated through secure APIs. The rollout will be conducted in phases over 12–16 weeks, culminating in comprehensive training for nodal officers across all departments, said the statement.

Reacting to the centralised dashboard, Delhi IT Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said, “DARPAN 2.0 marks a transformative leap toward accountable, data-smart governance in Delhi.

He said under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the Government will use the tool to ensure every scheme reaches the people effectively and transparently.

The key features of DARPAN 2.0 include: Improved governance through real-time performance insights, faster decision-making and improved cross-departmental coordination; enhanced accountability through KPI-based monitoring and early detection of bottlenecks and improved service delivery.

