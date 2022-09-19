Delhi Govt to start second phase of Chandni Chowk redevelopment project soon

The Delhi government is all set to start its second phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project.

The first phase of the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project was completed in 2021.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting regarding the same with the officials of the departments on Monday and discussed the plan for the second phase.

Under the second phase of the redevelopment project, the government aims to revive and beautify the historical architectural character of the buildings in the Chandni Chowk area. This will be done by maintaining the balance between historic and modern architectural designs.

The project includes conservation of heritage structures as per original material and construction techniques, structural retrofitting, restoration and unification of facade of heritage structures, colour, and signage scheme for shops, lighting and facade illumination of shops and buildings, and interpretation of storyline of heritage structures on various spots by using plaques and QR codes to enhance the visitor experience.

While speaking about the project, Manish Sisodia said, ''The Delhi Government completed the first phase of the redevelopment of Chandni Chowk in 2021 and the response of the public to it was overwhelming".

The first phase focused on decongesting the area and landscaping to improve the shopping experience for the visitors.

The Deputy Chief Minister added that in the present situation, Chandni Chowk has a blend of historic and modern architectural buildings which have emerged over the years, as per the requirements of the locals in the area. But to provide a unified look to the market, these buildings require a facelift.

Talking about the implementation of the redevelopment plan Sisodia said, "Officials will ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the owners of local shops and historical buildings".

''Along with this, the government is also planning to revamp the roads of the Shahjahanabad area to provide a better shopping experience for visitors and a better opportunity to explore the cultural heritage of Delhi,'' he said.

In the first phase of redevelopment, the Delhi government revamped the 1.3 km stretch with red sandstone and granite pavement between the Red Fort and Fatehpuri Masjid.

The landscaping of the 17th-century market was done and CCTVs were installed to ensure the safety of the visitors. In an attempt to make the market pedestrian-friendly, the stretch was declared a ''no-traffic zone'' for motorized vehicles between 9:00 am and 9:00 pm.

