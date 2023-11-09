Delhi govt unhappy with officials regarding negligence in implementation of GRAP to curb pollution: Sources

New Delhi, Nov 9 Amid rising pollution levels and to ensure implementation of measures to control it, Delhi Government ministers will be on the ground at different locations across the city, sources said on Thursday.

The decision came after a meeting of ministers, including Gopal Rai, Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and others regarding pollution in the city.

“The government is unhappy with administrative officials regarding negligence in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP),” said the sources.

The pollution levels in Delhi-NCR have been rising exponentially as winter sets in and the farmers in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab start burning crop residue, adding to Delhi’s air pollution woes.

In the national Capital, the AQI in Anand Vihar station after witnessing a slight improvement on Wednesday evening again entered into the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500 while the CO was at 125, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

On Wednesday evening the AQI at Anand Vihar had entered the ‘very poor' category with PM 2.5 at 367 at 6 p.m. while the CO was at 108, under 'moderate' category.

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 and PM 10 at 500, which is in the ‘severe’ category while the CO reached 106 (moderate).

At the Delhi Technical University (DTU) station, the PM 10 reached 497 under 'severe' category while PM 2.5 was at 371 under ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning. The CO was recorded at 106, under the 'moderate' category at 9 a.m at the weather station.

The station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 10 at 443 and PM 2.5 at 492 (severe), while CO was at 104, under moderate category.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 457 and PM 10 at 402 while the CO reached 100 in the 'satisfactory' category.

The PM 2.5 at ITO was recorded at 500, putting it in the ‘severe' category while PM 10 reached 443, placing it under ‘severe’ category. The CO was recorded at 101 and NO2 at 122 'moderate' on Thursday morning.

