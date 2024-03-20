Delhi govt urges SC to urgently hear its plea seeking release of Delhi Jal Board funds

New Delhi, March 20 The Delhi government on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court to urgently hear its plea seeking the release of Delhi Jal Board funds before the current financial year ends.

Mentioning the matter before a bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who appeared on behalf of the city government, said that Rs 3,000 crore funds will lapse on March 31.

Requesting to advance the hearing scheduled on April 1, he sought directions for listing the matter this Friday.

At this, CJI Chandrachud said: "If we list on April 1, we can always direct a reversal. It is only a financial entry for us."

In its plea filed before the apex court, the AAP government claimed that the Finance Department has withheld the budget earmarked by the Assembly for the Delhi Jal Board.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor