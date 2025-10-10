Delhi govt's Diwali gift: GST refunds worth Rs 694 crore disbursed in traders' accounts 

New Delhi, Oct 10 Traders and small businessmen in the national capital have started getting GST refunds in their bank accounts as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta-led government has expedited the procedure and is transferring the pending refunds.

Delhi government has refunded Rs 694 crore into the accounts of traders and entrepreneurs, ahead of the upcoming Diwali festival.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi government is committed to providing GST refunds to every business owner, large or small, within the stipulated timeframe.

She praised the GST department's work and lauded the use of modern technology in disbursing the GST refunds, resulting in faster crediting of the dues to businesses' bank accounts.

The Chief Minister also informed that the GST department, in collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, developed an advanced IT module to make the refund settlement process faster and more transparent. This module is based on data analytics, data automation, and a rapid verification process, which ensures speedy processing of refund applications.

"The Delhi government, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, is seriously pursuing the ease of doing business policy. To this end, plans are being formulated to redevelop major markets, and the Delhi Traders Welfare Board has been formed to address the problems of the business community and ensure a hassle-free business operation," CM Rekha Gupta said.

She also also slammed the previous dispensations for the delay in GST refunds processing, leading to a staggering rise in dues.

She said that her government has sped up the GST refund process and this will bring cheers to the business community and also enhance their trust in administration.

According to an official statement, the Trade and Tax Department has processed a total of 7,375 refund applications in the 2025-26 financial year (from April to the present), and a record amount of Rs 694 crore has been released into the accounts of the businesses, which was their due.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor