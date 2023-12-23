Delhi grapples with worsening air quality, Anand Vihar crosses 'severe' threshold on AQI

New Delhi, Dec 23 Delhi's air quality, which has taken a nosedive, remained in the 'severe' category on Saturday.

In the Anand Vihar area, PM2.5 levels remained in the 'severe' category, standing at 500 while PM10 reached 500, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Bawana station recorded an alarming PM2.5 at 500 and PM10 at 500, both in the 'severe' category.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport T3 recorded PM2.5 levels at 493 and PM10 at 500, both falling under the 'severe' category.

The CO level was recorded at 145, maintaining a 'moderate' rating.

At New Moti Bagh station, the air quality was 'severe', with PM2.5 at 500.

Okhla Phase-II recorded severe PM2.5 and PM10 at 500.

