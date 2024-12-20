Delhi HC adjourns hearing on Kejriwal's plea challenging trial proceedings in liquor scam

New Delhi, Dec 20 The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned hearing on a plea filed by former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging the trial court’s decision to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s prosecution complaint in the alleged liquor policy scam.

A bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri decided to defer the proceedings after an adjournment was sought on the ED's behalf due to the non-availability of Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju.

This met opposition from Kejriwal’s lawyer, who said that the federal anti-money laundering agency should not seek adjournment. The AAP supremo’s counsel added that an early date for the next listing should be given in view of the forthcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Ultimately, Justice Ohri-led Bench decided to take up the matter for hearing on January 30, 2025, along with a similar petition filed by former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Both Kejriwal and Sisodia, have filed distinct petitions before the Delhi HC seeking a stay on trial proceedings on the ground that the trial court had taken cognisance of the alleged offences under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) without any prior sanction having been obtained by the ED for prosecution.

The plea said that the trial court should have not taken cognisance of the ED’s prosecution complaint without sanction since Kejriwal held a public office at the time of the commission of the alleged money laundering offence.

The Supreme Court, on September 13, had granted bail to the former Delhi CM in connection with the corruption case lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) linked to the liquor policy case.

Earlier in July, the top court had ordered Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case lodged by the ED.

Recently, the Supreme Court allowed a plea filed by senior AAP leader Sisodia seeking relaxation of the bail condition requiring him to report to the Investigating Officer semi-weekly.

Saying that the condition was not necessary, it exempted Sisodia from reporting to the Investigating Officer every Monday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

