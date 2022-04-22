Delhi HC allows Ayurvedic Medical College to participate in counselling for admission to BAMS course for academic year 2021-22

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted permission to a Gujarat-based Ayurvedic Medical College to participate in the counselling for the Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) course for the academic year 2021-22.

The High Court set aside the order of 31 January 2022 passed by the Medical Assessment and Rating Board of the Indian System of Medicine (MARBISM) rejecting the permission for participating in counselling.

The petitioner Sumandeep Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) had challenged the orders passed by MARBISM.

Justice Rekha Palli directed authorities to issue a letter of permission to the petitioner institute to participate in the remaining rounds of counselling for admissions to 80 seats in BAMS for the academic year 2021-22.

Justice Palli observed in the order, "The fact that the application of the petitioner, which was submitted way back on 23 September 2020, along with a NOC received from the State Government on 29 August 2020, which was forwarded to the respondent on 27 January 2021, shows that the State Government was itself prima facie satisfied that the petitioner hospital had been running for the last two years.

The bench noted in the order, Our country has, after the outbreak of the covid-19 pandemic, been staunchly promoting the Ayurvedic system of medicine, and therefore, it is the need of the hour to encourage such institute as the petitioner, which possesses the necessary infrastructure for running ayurvedic medical colleges, to contribute to the bigger goal of strengthening the infrastructure of this system of medicine in the country".

Justice Palli said, "I am, therefore, of the opinion that it would be against the public interest to deny permission to the petitioner college and let these 80 precious seats in BAMS go waste".

The petitioner institute, which is desirous of starting a new Ayurvedic Medical College with 100 seats in the BAMS for the Academic Year 2021-22, has approached the High Court challenging the denial order of 31 January 2022 passed by MARBISM through which its scheme for commencement of the said course was rejected.

( With inputs from ANI )

