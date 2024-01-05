Delhi HC Allows Jailed AAP MP Sanjay Singh To Sign Papers for Rajya Sabha Re-Nomination

A Delhi Court has granted permission to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh to sign the necessary documents for his Rajya Sabha re-nomination, given that his present term concludes on January 27. The AAP leader has been nominated by the party to continue as a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament before the expiration of his current term.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order on an application filed by the politician, who submitted that his present term as a member of the Rajya Sabha is expiring on January 27 and the Returning Officer has issued a notice on January 2 for conduct of the election and nominations for the same are to be submitted by January 9. The application requested the Tihar Jail Superintendent to authorize Singh to affix his signature on the documents.

It is being directed that if the documents are presented by counsel for accused before jail authorities on January 6, 2024, the jail superintendent shall ensure that the signatures of the accused are permitted to be taken on said documents and he is also permitted to meet his Counsel for half-an-hour to discuss the modalities in connection with filing of the said nomination, the judge said in an order passed on Thursday.

Singh, who was apprehended by the anti-money laundering agency on October 4, is accused by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of playing a significant role in devising and executing the now-abolished excise policy. The ED contends that this policy favored specific liquor manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in exchange for financial gains. Singh vehemently denies these allegations.