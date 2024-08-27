Delhi HC asks Chief Secy to decide on BJP MLA’s representation alleging bias in installation of CCTVs

New Delhi, Aug 27 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Chief Secretary to decide within two weeks a representation by BJP MLA Abhay Verma accusing the Delhi government of bias in installation of CCTVs in the national Capital.

In his petition, the legislator from Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar alleged that the Public Works Department (PWD) was following a “pick and choose policy” and CCTVs were only installed in the constituencies of AAP leaders.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela though refused to judicially examine the plea but ordered the Chief Secretary and PWD to decide the representation moved by the BJP MLA within two weeks.

Verma, in the writ petition instituted before the Delhi HC, stated that he had requested the Chief Secretary to look into the issue, however, no reply was received on his representation.

The petition added that non-installation of CCTVs was negatively impacting the law-and-order situation of Laxmi Nagar, putting the safety and security of the residents at high risk.

It said, “The Aam Aadmi Party councillor, Ms. Shweta Nigam, who was elected as the councillor in Lalita Park-201 ward of the Laxmi Nagar Assembly Constituency, wrote a letter requesting sanction of installation of 1,000 cameras for her ward which was surprisingly acceded and the PWD, GNCTD granted a sanction for 1,011 cameras in the constituency.”

The plea added that “Laxmi Nagar was deliberately left out” and as per the survey report of the Bharat Electronics Limited, a total of 2,066 CCTV cameras were required for the whole Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency.

The Delhi government proposed installation of 1,40,000 CCTV cameras in the national Capital for the safety of Delhiites and the objective was to install 2,000 cameras per Vidhan Sabha and the cameras were to be installed in all the 70 Assembly constituencies.

