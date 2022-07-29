Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove tweets on Smriti Irani's daughter

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued summons to Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh, Pawan Khera and Netta D'Souza on a civil defamation suit filed by Union minister Smriti Irani seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter. Justice Mini Pushkarna directed the three Congress leaders to remove tweets, retweets, posts, videos and photos from social media in relation to the allegations made against Irani, who is holding the portfolio of Ministry of Women and Child Development and Ministry of Minority Affairs, and her daughter.

Responding to the court's order, Congress leaders tweeted, " The Delhi High Court has issued notice asking us to formally reply to the case filed by Smriti Irani. We look forward to presenting the facts before the court. We will challenge and disprove the spin being put out by Ms. Irani."Irani, who is holding the portfolio of the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Ministry of Minority Affairs, filed the defamation suit, seeking damages of over Rs 2 crore for allegedly making baseless allegations against her and her daughter.This came after the Congress leaders alleged that her 18-year-old daughter Zoish Irani ran an illegal bar in Goa. They also targeted the Union minister over the issue, demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack her from his Cabinet.

