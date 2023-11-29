Delhi HC calls for systematic, transparent mechanism by MCD for dealing with unauthorised constructions

New Delhi, Nov 29 The Delhi High Court has urged the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to establish, if not in place, a systematic, transparent, and even-handed mechanism to address complaints about unauthorised constructions in the national Capital.

Justice Prateek Jalan stressed the need for a mechanism to ensure that actions taken by the MCD are systematic, transparent, and fair, addressing the frequent cases filed in the court where complainants allege a lack of action despite multiple complaints.

The court was hearing a plea filed by a woman and her two minor children challenging the MCD's sealing of two rooms in their house based on an order by the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone.

The order was related to unauthorised construction on the property.

Justice Jalan directed the MCD to submit an affidavit detailing the process for submitting complaints about unauthorised constructions, including whether records are maintained for telephone or personal complaints.

The court sought information on how the MCD prioritises actions based on complaints, the decision-making process, and the factors considered in such prioritisation.

Additionally, the MCD was asked to provide details on determining the identity of the proposed noticee for issuing notices for sealing and demolition, along with the methods used for serving show cause notices.

In the instant case, the court noted the lack of explanation from the MCD regarding why action was taken only on specific floors despite findings of unauthorised construction on multiple floors.

The MCD was directed to file an affidavit within two weeks, and the Deputy Commissioner of the South Zone, who issued the sealing order, was asked to appear in court for the next hearing scheduled for December 15.

