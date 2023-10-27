Delhi HC denies bail to teacher accused of raping minor student

New Delhi, Oct 27 The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a tuition teacher accused of sexually assaulting his minor girl student.

The accused claimed that their relationship was consensual but Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma said that the victim's consent, given that she was only 14 years old at the time, had no legal validity.

Furthermore, the accused, as the girl's teacher, held a dominant position.

The court stated: "The argument that the relationship between the parties was consensual has no merit since at the time of the first sexual assault in the year 2012, the prosecutrix was only 14 years of age, and her consent was no consent in the eyes of the law."

The complainant alleged that the accused, who was her teacher at a coaching center, sexually assaulted her in 2012 while she was in class 9.

The accused reportedly assured her of marriage until 2017, during which they had a physical relationship.

It was revealed that the victim became pregnant twice, and the pregnancies were terminated. The accused was also found to be already married.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered for offenses under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act.

The court cited the seriousness of the allegations and the fact that the victim had yet to be examined by the trial court as reasons for denying bail.

The accused's repeated sexual assaults on the pretext of marriage were further condemned, especially since he was already married and could not have legally married the victim.

