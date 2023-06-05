Delhi HC denies Sisodia's interim bail plea, allows him to meet ailing wife

New Delhi [India], June 5 : The Delhi High Court on Monday on Monday rejected former deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia's interim bail plea for six weeks in connection to the alleged State Excise policy case.

HC however allowed Sisodia to meet his ailing wife, under custody for one day either at his residence or in hospital, for the second time.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma on Monday while passing the order directed that Manish Sisodia be taken to be residence or hospital between 10 AM to 5 PM any one day. The permission is given for any day as per the convenience of Sisodia's wife, added the court.

Manish Sisodia shall not be allowed to meet and make any statement/interaction in media. He is allowed to meet only his wife and family during this period.

The Court meanwhile directed Delhi Police to ensure that there is no media gathering where Sisodia goes to meet his wife either at residence or the Hospital. He shall not use the mobile phone or internet, the court added.

However, the Court directed for the best medical treatment to be provided to Mrs Sisodia. It is the choice of the patient and family members from where to get the medical treatment, however, the suggested that she may be examined by a board of doctors to be constituted by the medical superintendent of AIIMS, added the court.

While denying six-week bail to Manish Sisodia, the court said, the allegations in the case are extremely serious in nature and the position he held.

ED's Counsel Zohaib Hossain on Saturday submitted a report in relation to Sisodia's wife's medical issue and opposed his interim bail plea. Advocate Zohaib submitted that the earlier and present prescription reports are identical. There is no substantial change in her health. Sisodia held 18 portfolios as a minister and did not have time to visit his wife. Now he is creating all these grounds to get bail.

Advocate Zohaib Hossain also informed the Court that documents related to excise policy has been removed from the vigilance secretary's office on the day of the Supreme Court verdict on services and an FIR concerning the removal of documents has been filed and the incident is being probed.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur, who appeared for Sisodia, submitted that Sisodia is the sole caretaker of her wife as his only son is studying abroad. On ED's submissions that Sisodia held 18 portfolios, it doesn't means he didn't take care of his wife. We also work very hard sometimes we start working from early day to late night, but it doesn't mean, we are not caretakers, we don't go to our home and do not care about our family.

On Friday, the Delhi High Court had allowed former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to meet his ailing wife in police custody on June 3, between 10 am to 5 pm as per rule.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minsiter and AAP leader Manish Sisodia who was brought to his residence on Saturday could not meet his ailing wife as she got admitted to LNJP hospital before his arrival.

Sisodia recently moved an interim bail citing his wife's illness and sought six weeks of bail.

On Friday, Delhi HC while allowing Manish Sisodia to meet his wife under custody said, "He (Manish Sisodia) shall not interact with media, use a mobile phone or access the internet."

The same bench of Delhi High Court on Friday reserved the order on regular bail petitions of Former Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair, ex Communication in charges of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Enforcement Directorate (ED) case related to Delhi Excise Policy matter.

The same Bench had on Thursday also kept reserved the order on Abhishek Boinpally, Hyderabad Businessman in the same case. The Trial Court had earlier denied the bail to them.

Recently Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Manish Sisodia in a CBI case alleging corruption in the implementation of the previous liquor policy in the national capital.

The ED on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case, after hours of questioning at Tihar Jail.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor