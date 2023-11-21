Delhi HC directs Centre, Delhi govt to improve hospital infrastructure

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Central government to initiate efforts for the enhancement of infrastructure in hospitals under its control in the national capital.

A division bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna was hearing a suo motu PIL, initiated in 2017, which was prompted by a Times of India report highlighting the lack of self-defence training for AIIMS doctors.

The bench also instructed the Delhi government to submit an action taken report on the implementation of recommendations from an expert committee tasked with improving operational standards and treatment methodologies in government hospitals.

During the hearing, amicus curiae advocate Siddharth Aggarwal said that the matter encompasses a broad spectrum, requiring an evaluation of the entire healthcare system, particularly in government hospitals.

The court, addressing concerns related to safety and security of medical specialists, violence faced by them, and the shortage of healthcare experts in public hospitals, stressed on the need for a comprehensive view of the healthcare delivery system.

The court urged both the Union and Delhi government to undertake necessary improvements in hospital infrastructure, considering the holistic aspect of healthcare delivery.

--IANS

