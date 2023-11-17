Delhi HC directs DCW to provide separate accommodation to Unnao rape survivor

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) to provide separate accommodation to the Unnao rape survivor in view of her marriage and the birth of a child within four weeks.

Unnao rape convict and former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was handed life imprisonment in the case by a trial court, which also slapped a fine of Rs 25 lakh on him.

Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing a petition filed by the survivor, who with her family was provided government accommodation with Uttar Pradesh government reimbursing the rent as well as security in view of threats to her.

The judge has now directed the DCW to provide separate accommodation to the victim in four weeks’ time, stating that the UP government shall continue to reimburse the rent for the accommodation.

Justice Prasad also said that the accommodation cannot be taken away without a court order

Appearing for DCW, advocate Rishikesh Kumar submitted that they would do as directed by the court.

The trial in the case had started on August 5, 2019, after the Supreme Court directed to transfer all the five cases related to the matter from Unnao to Delhi.

The top court had directed to hold trial on a daily basis and complete it within 45 days.

