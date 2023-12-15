Delhi HC directs fire safety inspection at coaching centres

New Delhi, Dec 15 The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Fire Services to conduct inspections at all the coaching centres in the city to assess their compliance with fire safety norms.

In June, after a fire broke out at the Sanskriti Coaching Centre in the Mukherjee Nagar area, the high court had taken suo motu cognisance of the matter.

The bench headed by Justice Yashwant Varma directed the concerned authorities to identify the deficiencies in the coaching centres and issue appropriate directions to address any vulnerabilities to fire incidents.

The court directed a joint inspection by both the MCD and Delhi Fire Services, urging them to communicate the non-conforming factors to the occupants.

The coaching centres will be given an opportunity to rectify the shortcomings, ensuring that instructions to students are not disrupted during this process.

“You will point out the deficiencies to the individual coaching centres, educational centres…Give them an opportunity to ensure compliance,” the bench, also comprising Justice Ravinder Dudeja, told the authorities.

“A joint inspection by both the MCD and Delhi Fire Services will be carried out. Indicate all non-conforming factors to all occupants. Give them time to comply. Any (centres) which are found totally hazardous, issue directions and they will have the right to approach us,” the court added.

The bench clarified that if a coaching centre faces closure due to safety concerns, it must continue with the instructions without disruption, possibly through online means.

The bench also said that it will pass a formal order on the point of inspection which would give a “holistic idea” about the compliance of safety norms by the coaching centres.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the coaching centres to outline the safety measures implemented within their premises.

The court had directed city authorities to close down all coaching centres operating without a no-objection certificate from the Fire Service Department.

The court, holding that fire safety is a "must", had ruled that all coaching centres are required to comply with their statutory requirements under the Delhi Master Plan, 2021, and other applicable regulations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor