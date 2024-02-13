Delhi HC directs FSSAI to plan sampling, testing of food products

New Delhi, Feb 13 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to devise a comprehensive plan for sampling and testing of all food products in the national capital.

This directive came from a bench led by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan was hearing a suo motu case initiated in 2010, triggered by concerns raised in a news report regarding the use of pesticides in vegetable cultivation.

The court said that FSSAI, being the apex authority on food safety, should create a tailored plan specifically for Delhi to ensure effective implementation.

It directed FSSAI to present the plan for record, indicating its commitment to oversee its execution through the Delhi government.

The appointed amici curiae contended the lack of action by authorities on this matter, noting the presence of pesticides beyond permissible levels in fruits and vegetables sold in the market. Moreover, the issue of using carbide to artificially ripen fruits was brought to the court's attention.

The court was informed that detection kits for carbide ripening had not been procured, and no testing was being conducted to detect non-permitted wax.

The court sought information from the Delhi government and FSSAI regarding the extent of testing being carried out in the city, the availability of testing kits, and the allocated budget for these purposes.

The Delhi government counsel said that testing kits are provided by FSSAI and requested time to obtain instructions.

The court urged the government to take proactive steps in conducting sampling and testing in Delhi markets and to provide clarity on the functionality of the Pesticide Residue Management Cell.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on May 8.

