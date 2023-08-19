Delhi HC directs MCD to ensure no illegal dumping of plastic, electrical, medical garbage

New Delhi, Aug 19 The Delhi High Court has directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to put an end to the unlawful dumping of electrical, plastic and medical waste within the national capital.

The court had initiated a suo motu PIL in 2020 over pollution in various villages across the city, stemming from the improper dumping of waste, as well as emissions from other polluting industrial units.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula, has also directed the MCD to take decisive action against all defaulting units, in accordance with the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

“The MCD shall ensure that there is no illegal dumping of electrical, plastic and medical garbage in Delhi, contrary to the statutory provisions. The MCD shall take appropriate action against all the defaulting units under Section 416 of the DMC Act and the other authorities shall also take appropriate action in accordance with law against all violating units in Delhi,” the court said.

The court order says that the MCD must take proactive measures to prevent the unauthorised disposal of electronic, plastic, and medical waste, thereby adhering to established legal regulations.

The MCD has been directed to invoke Section 416 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act to take appropriate measures against the violating units.

Additionally, other relevant authorities are also expected to take suitable action against units found in violation of regulations within the city.

Furthermore, the court has called for stringent adherence to statutory provisions outlined in environmental laws.

It has set a timeline of four months for the MCD to conclude its actions against units found in violation of norms, particularly those operating in non-industrial zones.

The court took note of a status report submitted by the MCD, which indicated that no instances of illegal burning of plastic waste were identified in industrial areas where units were operational without a valid license.

The MCD clarified that there were no plastic/PVC wholesale markets in the areas under the jurisdiction of the former North DMC, which are usually associated with mass burning of plastic/PVC waste.

The court stated that given the information provided in the status reports, no further orders or directives were necessary. It reiterates the importance of strict compliance with environmental laws, particularly on the part of the MCD.

