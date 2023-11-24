Delhi HC directs MCD to grant permission for religious programme near Anand Vihar ISBT

New Delhi, Nov 24 The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to grant permission to the Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association for organising a religious programme near the entry gate of Anand Vihar Inter-State Bus Terminus, provided the area is available.

Justice Subramonium Prasad noted that the police had already granted a no-objection certificate to the petitioner for holding a 'Maa Bhagwati Jagran' event on the service road near the Anand Vihar ISBT gate, scheduled for November 25.

The court said that if the area is available, the MCD should grant permission for the event, considering the police's prior approval.

The Mahila Hawkers Welfare Association, had sought permission for the religious programme and had already received an NOC from the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

Additional standing counsel Prashant Manchanda, representing the Delhi Police, confirmed that permission had been granted to the petitioner, and they were duly informed. The police, in a status report, assured that the organiser would provide a fire extinguisher at the event venue and ensure no obstruction to traffic flow.

