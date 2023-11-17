Delhi HC directs MCD to take possession of 2 public parks near Jama Masjid

New Delhi, Nov 17 The Delhi High Court on Friday criticised the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for its failure to take possession of two public parks near Jama Masjid.

The MCD's counsel informed a division bench of acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna that the parks are allegedly in illegal possession of the Shahi Imam or Jama Masjid authorities, who have locked them, preventing MCD officials from entering.

The case involves a plea by Mohd Arslan concerning the possession of two public parks near Jama Masjid which were initially managed by the MCD.

The Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) also claims possession of the parks. The court had earlier impleaded the DWB and ordered the removal of encroachments from the parks.

Expressing displeasure, the court reminded the MCD that as the owner of the parks, it holds them in public trust for the citizens of Delhi.

The court directed the MCD to take appropriate steps to regain possession, saying that police assistance should be provided if required.

