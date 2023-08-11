Delhi HC directs police to continue efforts to prevent sale of prohibited 'Chinese manjha'

New Delhi, Aug 11 The Delhi High Court has instructed the police to maintain efforts in preventing the sale of prohibited Chinese manjha in the capital during the Independence Day period while directing the Delhi Legal Services Authority to receive and review the petitions on whether victims harmed by it should receive compensation under its scheme.

These petitions have been submitted by relatives of individuals who lost their lives as a result of injuries caused by the prohibited material, and are seeking compensation from the Delhi government and strict adherence to advisories and directives.

Listing the matter for hearing next on October 5, Justice Prathiba M. Singh also directed the Delhi Police to file a fresh status report before the next date.

"The Delhi Police have also interacted with the e-commerce websites and have sensitised them of the danger of selling Chinese manjha. Awareness programmes have also been conducted by the Delhi Police and FIRs have also been registered, in an effort to curb the sale of Chinese manjha," the court in an order passed on August 8.

"Accordingly, it is directed that Delhi Police shall continue to take steps to restrain the sale of Chinese manjha in Delhi even during the forthcoming Independence Day period, which is the kite-flying season," Justice Singh further said.

"Insofar as the prayer of compensation is concerned, let these writ petitions be communicated to the Delhi Legal Services Authority who can place a report on record as to whether victims of Chinese manjha injury are entitled to any compensation under the scheme which is being implemented by the said Authority," the order read.

