Delhi HC directs Police to file status report on plea moved by spa owner

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from Delhi Police within two days on the plea moved by a spa and wellness clinic owner.

The petitioner stated that despite the Delhi Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) permission for such centre, he is not being allowed to carry out his operation.

Justice V Kameswar Rao asked the Delhi Police to file a status report and listed the matter for hearing on February 28, 2022.

The court has called the status report on the petition moved by Sukhbir Singh who runs a spa and wellness clinic in the name of White heaven Spa and Wellness. He has challenged the action of the authorities not allowing him to operate his business.

The petitioners submitted that despite complying with all the norms, rules and regulations, he is not allowed to carry out his operation. On February 4, DDMA had permitted the operation of spas and wellness centres in the national capital subject to certain conditions and restrictions.

Advocate Satyakam, counsel for Delhi Police, submitted that the spa centres where alleged sexual activities were going on will remain closed. Only those who are running as per the commercial health trade licence will be allowed to operate.

On the other hand, Advocate Rajeshwar Dagar, Counsel for the petitioners submitted that unless he was allowed to open the spa centre, how can the authorities decide that any illegal activities were carried out there.

The Counsel also submitted that the petitioner is not being allowed by the police of Police Station Mohan Garden on the ground that there are strict orders from the SHO that no spa shall be opened within his jurisdiction at any cost.

The plea has stated that the petitioner was granted a licence to operate the spa centre in April 2021 and in December, police officials had raided the premises and taken into custody all male and female staff.

The petitioner had to close down his operation on December 28, 2021 following the order of the DDMA.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor