Delhi HC directs Railways to provide free assistance to persons with disabilities at stations

New Delhi, Nov 21 The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Railways to offer free assistance, including wheelchair facilities, to persons with disabilities at stations.

A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Mini Pushkarna addressed the matter during a suo motu petition initiated by the court in 2017 following a report of a youth missing an M.Phil test due to the door of a special compartment for the disabled being closed.

Senior advocate S.K. Rungta, serving as amicus curiae in the matter, pointed out the issue of providing human assistance to persons with visual impairment, saying that while a wheelchair was available, it required payment of Rs 250.

The court suggested waiving this amount, stating that wheelchair assistance should be free for persons with disabilities.

The senior lawyer said that a free wheelchair facility was also being offered by airlines and Delhi metro to travellers.

The Railways' counsel requested time to seek instructions on the matter, after which the court set the matter for hearing next on December 7.

