Delhi HC directs strict compliance with SC ruling on manual scavenging

New Delhi, Nov 3 The Delhi High Court has directed the city government, and civic authorities including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, to strictly adhere to the recent Supreme Court ruling for the complete eradication of the practice of manual scavenging.

The court was hearing a series of pleas, that stand disposed of now, seeking the strict enforcement of the provisions of the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013, and the Rules framed under the Act, citing the Supreme Court's judgement as a basis for its decision.

The top court had ruled that compensation in cases of sewer deaths must be increased to Rs 30 lakh, and the compensation for permanent disablement arising from sewer operations should be increased to Rs 20 lakh, with not less than Rs 10 lakh for other forms of disablement.

The high court directed the authorities to strictly comply with this Supreme Court judgement. The apex court had directed the complete eradication of the process of manual cleaning of sewers to ensure that no individual is required to manually enter sewers for any purpose.

"In light of the aforesaid judgment delivered by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, no further orders are required to be passed in the present writ petitions and the same are, accordingly, disposed of," the court said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor