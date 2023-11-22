Delhi HC directs swift action on tree deconcretisation, seeks accountability from civic authorities

New Delhi, Nov 22 The Delhi High Court has directed civic authorities to submit a detailed timeframe for the expeditious removal of concrete around trees in the national Capital.

Justice Singh directed the authorities, including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), to submit an affidavit outlining the total number of trees concretised, those successfully deconcretised, and those pending deconcretisation.

The directive came during the hearing of a plea addressing the pressing issue of tree preservation in the national Capital.

The court sought an explanation for any delays and a precise timeframe for completing the outstanding deconcretisation.

The court mandated the submission of the affidavit within two weeks, to be verified within four weeks thereafter, with the next hearing scheduled for January 29.

The plea underscored the authorities' inaction concerning tree concretisation in Vasant Vihar, stressing on the detrimental impact on the environment.

Previously, the court had reprimanded the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, calling tree concretisation as a severe infringement of human rights due to its profound environmental consequences.

Highlighting the constitutional guarantee of citizens' freedom of movement, the court stressed on the significance of tree-lined avenues and footpaths, stating that civic amenities should not impede this fundamental right.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor