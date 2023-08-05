Delhi HC discourages writ petitions for parole, says seek relief from competent authorities

New Delhi, Aug 5 The Delhi High Court has shown displeasure over the practice of filing writ petitions for parole instead of directly seeking relief from the competent authorities.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma was dealing with a plea by Manmohan Singh, also known as Monu, who sought a second spell of furlough for a duration of two weeks or grant of parole for 30 days.

The case dates back to 2008 when Singh was charged for gang rape, causing hurt with intent to commit an offense using poison or similar means, and common intention under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR was lodged at Tilak Nagar police station.

Singh contended that he required parole due to an upcoming surgery scheduled for August 5 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. He had previously been granted furlough from June 23 until August 1. However, the prosecution argued that there has been a rising trend of filing writ petitions for furlough instead of approaching the appropriate authorities in a timely manner.

They pointed out that Singh's petition was submitted "in the nick of time."

Justice Sharma expressed strong disapproval of the practice, stating: "This court deprecates this practice of filing the writ petition for grant of parole instead of moving to the competent authorities."

The plea was ultimately dismissed on the grounds that it lacked substance, but the court then issued a directive to the Jail Superintendent to ensure that Singh is taken to the hospital for the surgery in accordance with medical advice.

"The petition stands disposed of. In the meanwhile, the application (for parole) dated 27.07.2023 be also decided within 3 days by the competent authority," the court said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor