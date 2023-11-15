Delhi HC dismisses PIL against MDNIY director's appointment

New Delhi, Nov 15 The Delhi High Court has rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the appointment of Ishwarappa Veerbhadrappa Basavaraddi as the director of the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), an autonomous institution under the AYUSH ministry.

The petitioner alleged that Basavaraddi lacked the necessary qualifications and had provided false employment records.

However, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma (now elevated to SC) and Justice Sanjeev Narula, stated that Basavaraddi's profile aligns with the directorship criteria and deemed him aptly suited for the role.

Considering Basavaraddi's retirement on June 30 and the PIL being moot, the court dismissed the petition, citing a lack of compelling reasons to sustain it.

The petitioner, a former assistant professor at MDNIY, claimed administrative discrepancies during Basavaraddi's tenure, starting from June 26, 2005.

The court said that dissatisfaction with outcomes or performance does not necessarily indicate legal infirmity. The petitioner failed to provide incontrovertible proof to sustain the challenge, it said.

The court's order highlighted a careful evaluation of Basavaraddi's service records and educational qualifications, confirming his compliance with essential criteria at the time of his appointment.

Upholding the legitimacy of his position, the court stressed the importance of adhering to prescribed qualifications for public office appointments.

The court acknowledged the significance of maintaining the sanctity of appointments to public offices, saying that a writ petition must be based on firm evidence that dislodges the presumption of regularity in such appointments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor